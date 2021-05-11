Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMED. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMED. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $280.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.