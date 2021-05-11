Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,940. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRMR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.