Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,940. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRMR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Earnings History for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit