Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

LEGH stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

