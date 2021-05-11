Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. 45,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

