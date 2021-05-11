Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$675.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.86. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

