Lido DAO Token Price Tops $4.57 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $112.13 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00008009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 105.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.93 or 0.00648397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00250123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.08 or 0.01158708 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

