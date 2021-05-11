Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.330-4.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

