Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Linamar alerts:

TSE LNR opened at C$79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$29.38 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.1999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.