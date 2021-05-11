Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after purchasing an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

