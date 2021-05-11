Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

