Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($297.99).

Shares of LIN opened at €248.35 ($292.18) on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a fifty-two week high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €238.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

