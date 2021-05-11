Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $285.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.73.

NYSE:LIN opened at $301.01 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Linde by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

