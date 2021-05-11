Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $358.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $333.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

