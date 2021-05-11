Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $358.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.27. Linde has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.