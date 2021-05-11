LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIQT stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.02. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other LiqTech International news, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

