Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 147.5% Higher This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 147.5% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $375.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.55 or 0.00658081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00244811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $669.16 or 0.01185217 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00748628 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.