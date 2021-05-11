Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

