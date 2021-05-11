Loblaw Companies (L) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$76.00.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$87.00.

5/6/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

5/5/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Loblaw Companies was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Loblaw Companies was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$71.57. 161,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,038. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.54.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63. Insiders sold a total of 31,778 shares of company stock worth $2,082,713 over the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

