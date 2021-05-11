L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

