Loser Coin (LOWB) Trading 58.6% Lower Today

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 58.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and $61.97 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00646403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00249796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $656.10 or 0.01138293 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00032194 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.