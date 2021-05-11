Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,702. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,262 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

