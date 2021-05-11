LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of First American Financial worth $38,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

