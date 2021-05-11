LSV Asset Management Has $33.18 Million Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,365 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.35% of Ebix worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.