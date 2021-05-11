LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $43,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 583,334 shares of company stock worth $35,939,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

