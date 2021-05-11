LSV Asset Management Sells 66,238 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Avaya were worth $49,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $165,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.