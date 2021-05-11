Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as high as C$15.27. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 2,783,191 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUN shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.