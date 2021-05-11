Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,208.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,529. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $15.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.65. The company had a trading volume of 517,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.73. The stock has a market cap of $591.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

