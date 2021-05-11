Macroview Investment Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,445. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,987 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.