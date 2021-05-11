Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,934 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

