Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $781.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

