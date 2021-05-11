Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MX stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

