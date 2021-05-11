Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

