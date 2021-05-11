Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.