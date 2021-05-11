Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $43.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.08.

MAIN opened at $41.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

