Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $94.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

