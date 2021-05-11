Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $94.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00.
In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
