Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. 4,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,703. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

