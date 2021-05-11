Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Shares of MLVF stock remained flat at $$18.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

