Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $277.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

