Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 9,400 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

