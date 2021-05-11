Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHF opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

