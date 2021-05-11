Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

