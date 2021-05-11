Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

