Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $234.76 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

