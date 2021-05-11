Manulife Financial (MFC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $29.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry year to date. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

NYSE MFC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Get Manulife Financial Co alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.