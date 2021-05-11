Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.