Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE stock opened at C$13.73 on Friday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.