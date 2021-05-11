Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE DOOR opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

