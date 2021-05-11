Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Masonite International stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

