MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $133.00. The stock traded as high as $114.72 and last traded at $114.72, with a volume of 4002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

