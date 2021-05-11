Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $362.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.90 and a 200 day moving average of $347.64. The stock has a market cap of $360.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

